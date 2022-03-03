Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 7 of assault

New Delhi :

The tide of people fleeing Ukraine by car, train and on foot marks the swiftest exodus of refugees this century. Shabia Mantoo, spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said “at this rate,” it could become “the biggest refugee crisis this century.” Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they were prepared to hold talks for the second time, expected to take place Thursday in Belarus. There appears to be little common ground between the two sides.





Also Wednesday, the U.N. General Assembly condemned the invasion and called on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.





Russia claimed to have taken control of its first major Ukrainian city, Kherson. Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhaev said Russian soldiers were in the city and had come to the city administration building. He said he asked them not to shoot civilians and to allow crews to gather bodies from the streets.





“We don’t have any Ukrainian forces in the city, only civilians and people here who want to LIVE,” he said in a statement posted on Facebook.





RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR





Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Day 7 of Russian assault





'Minister No': Lavrov embodies Moscow’s steely posture





Ukrainian maternity ward moves to basement for shelter





Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports





In a video address to the nation early Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance but didn’t comment on whether the Russians have seized any cities, including Kherson.





“They will have no peace here," Zelenskyy said. "They will have no food. They will have here not one quiet moment.” In Kharkiv, which has a population of about 1.5 million, at least six people were killed when the region's Soviet-era administrative building was hit Here's a look at key things to know about the conflict:





POSSIBLE TALKS





The Ukrainian president’s office said Wednesday evening that the country’s delegation was on its way to the second round of talks with Russia since the invasion began, but it didn’t say when it was expected to arrive. Vladimir Medinsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide and the head of Russia's delegation, told reporters that the Ukrainians were expected to arrive Thursday for the talks in the Brest region of Belarus, which borders Poland.





Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier Wednesday that his country was ready for talks to resume, but he noted that Russia’s demands hadn't changed and that he wouldn’t accept any ultimatums.





DID KHERSON FALL?





Igor Konashenkov, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, said Wednesday that the key Black Sea port city of nearly 300,000 people was under Russia's “complete control," and that talks were underway between Russian commanders and city and regional authorities over how to maintain order.





Kolykhaev, the mayor, said the port city would maintain an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, restrict incoming traffic to food and medicine deliveries, and require pedestrians to walk alone or in pairs only and to obey commands to stop.





“The flag flying over us is Ukrainian,” he wrote. “And for it to stay that way these demands must be observed.” Kherson was one of at least three cities that Russian troops had encircled, along with the coastal city of Mariupol and Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine.





WHAT'S HAPPENING IN KHARKIV?





Russia's assault on Kharkiv, which has nearly 1.5 million residents, continued with a strike on the regional police and intelligence headquarters, and a university building across the street, according to the Ukrainian emergency services and government officials. A central square near other government buildings, including the city council's, was also hit by explosions.





Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Zelenskyy, said an advance of Russian troops on Kharkiv was stopped, so Russia shelled the