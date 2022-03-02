Heartbreaking reality: Before and after war pictures from Ukraine

Chennai :

After months of escalating tensions, Russia launched a broad military attack on neighboring Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning.





Large explosions were reportedly heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the northeastern city of Kharkiv, and other areas in the past few days.









Russia’s attack is the largest ground war in Europe since World War II.





The images below are the heartbreaking reality of several parts of the country which tell the story of the invasion.





Some of the before and after war images are here:









Kharkhiv city hall

























Building in Kharkiv





























Historic movie theatre building in Chernihiv

























Residential area in Kharkiv















