Tue, Mar 01, 2022

Ukraine president accuses Russia of 'state terrorism' in Kharkiv

Published: Mar 01,202205:00 PM by Reuters

Image Courtesy: Reuters
Kiev:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russian artillery attacks on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv amounted to state terrorism and called on the international community to recognize it as such.


"The terror aims to break us, to break our resistance," he said in a video address shared on social media describing Kyiv and Kharkiv as Russia's main targets.

