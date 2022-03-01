Tue, Mar 01, 2022

Over 6,60,000 people flee Ukraine in just 6 days, UN agency says

Published: Mar 01,202204:25 PM by Reuters

Image Courtesy: Reuters
Geneva:
More than 660,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the last six days since Russia invaded, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.


Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a briefing in Geneva there were reports of people waiting for up to 60 hours to enter Poland, while queues at the Romanian border are up to 20 km long.


