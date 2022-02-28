Blinken to deliver remarks at UN Human Rights Council over Russia-Ukraine conflict: State Dept

Washington :

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said that he will deliver remarks at the UN Human Rights Council over Russia's aggression in Ukraine, a State Department statement said on Monday.





"On March 1, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks to the assembled Council and will use that opportunity to spell out clearly the threat posed by Russia, while noting that Ukraine is far from the only part of the world where the Council's attention is needed," the statement read.





The events in Ukraine underscore the importance of a credible body dedicated to documenting violations and abuses of human rights, the statement said. The United States' return to the UN Human Rights Council reflects the centrality of human rights to the Biden administration's foreign policy, the statement added.