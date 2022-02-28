Ukrainian PM speaks with Boris Johnson, agree on further joint steps to counter 'aggressor'

Talked to UK Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and Poland President @AndrzejDuda about the current security situation. Agreed on further joint steps to counter the aggressor. Anti-war coalition in action!, Zelenskyy tweeted.
Talked to 🇬🇧 Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and 🇵🇱 President @AndrzejDuda about the current security situation. Agreed on further joint steps to counter the aggressor. Anti-war coalition in action!— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022
Also had a phone conversation with @vonderleyen. Talked about concrete decisions on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, macro-financial assistance and Ukraine's membership in the #EU.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022
We keep in touch with loyal friends constantly. I spoke with @GitanasNauseda about the current military situation, international efforts to force the aggressor to peace and Ukraine's membership in the #EU. Thank you, Gitanas, for your continued support.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022
Talked to 🇵🇹 President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. Thanked for the closed sky for Russian planes, support for the decision to disconnect Russia from SWIFT and concrete defense assistance. 🇵🇹 provided weapons, individual protection means & other equipment to 🇺🇦. Together - stronger.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 27, 2022
