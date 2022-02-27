Japan joins others banning Russia from SWIFT

Tokyo :

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan has decided to join the United States and European nations in cutting key Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial messaging system to step up sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.





Japan will also freeze assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top Russian officials, while sending 100 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Kishida told reporters.





The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a unilateral attempt to change the status quo and the act shakes the foundation of the international order. It's an outright violation to international law and we strongly denounce the act, Kishida said.





Japan stands by the Ukrainian people who are fighting hard to defend their sovereignty and territory, their homeland and families."