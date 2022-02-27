UN: More than 200,000 have fled Ukraine

Woman with a child and dog walks at a metro station in Kyiv (AFP)

Geneva :

The United Nations' refugee agency says the latest count of Ukrainians arriving in neighbouring countries now exceeds 200,000.





The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said on Twitter that the numbers of those fleeing invading Russian troops are constantly changing and another update would be issued later Sunday.









The agency's estimate on Saturday was that at least 150,000 have fled Ukraine into Poland and other countries including Hungary and Romania.









Poland's government said Saturday that more than 100,000 Ukrainians had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border in the past 48 hours alone.



