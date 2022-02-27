Elon Musk activates Starlink satellite broadband in Ukraine

The move came after Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged the American businessman to provide Starlink stations in war-hit Ukraine where internet services were disrupted following military operations by Russia.
@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand.— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022
thanx, appreciate it https://t.co/OWm2Yu2WKC— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022
