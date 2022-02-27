Elon Musk activates Starlink satellite broadband in Ukraine

Washington :





Taking to his Twitter handle, Fedorov said,"@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space -- Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."





@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022





Following this, Musk tweeted, "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine," adding that more terminals are en route. The Starlink services provide access to broadband internet connections across the world. The array of Starlink satellites, operated by SpaceX, offer low-latency internet coverage in remote areas of several countries. Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Following this, he ordered special military operations "to protect" the people in the Donbas region.



thanx, appreciate it https://t.co/OWm2Yu2WKC — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 26, 2022



The founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, on Saturday said that his company's Starlink internet services have been activated in Ukraine. The move came after Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged the American businessman to provide Starlink stations in war-hit Ukraine where internet services were disrupted following military operations by Russia.