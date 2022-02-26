Sat, Feb 26, 2022

Let's stop aggressor together: Zelensky urges Modi amid crisis

Published: Feb 26,202207:26 PM by Online Desk

Zelensky earlier dismissed rumours of surrendering to Russia.

Zelensky; Modi. Image Courtesy: Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support his country in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during a conversation.

Tweeting on his talks with Modi, Zelensky wrote elaborating arson caused by the Russian forces "Spoke with Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of  repulsing aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!"

He called on Modi to stop the aggressor (Russia) together.



Zelensky had earlier quashed rumours of surrender to Russia. He vowed to fight for his land.


It is to be noted that India voted "abstain", on the US-sponsored resolution "deploring in strongest terms" the "Russian aggression on Ukraine", along with China and UAE. Russia however watered down the resolution by vetoing it using its permanent member card in the Security Council.

