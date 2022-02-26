Let's stop aggressor together: Zelensky urges Modi amid crisis

Chennai :

Tweeting on his talks with Modi, Zelensky wrote elaborating arson caused by the Russian forces "Spoke with Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of repulsing aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!"





Spoke with 🇮🇳 Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of 🇺🇦 repulsing 🇷🇺 aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged 🇮🇳 to give us political support in🇺🇳 Security Council. Stop the aggressor together! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022













It is to be noted that India voted "abstain", on the US-sponsored resolution "deploring in strongest terms" the "Russian aggression on Ukraine", along with China and UAE. Russia however watered down the resolution by vetoing it using its permanent member card in the Security Council.