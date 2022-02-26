Not putting down weapons: Zelensky scotches surrender rumours

Sat, Feb 26, 2022

Chennai:
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his recent video has resolved to fight the Russian aggression.

The comedian-turned-politician shot a video of himself outside his office saying that "networks are showing fake information of me calling the army to surrender, and there is an evacuation, but I am here."

He vowed to fight for his land and said, "We will not lay down our weapons."



He captioned his video: "Don't believe the fakes."

The Ukrainian President was clarifying on the reports saying he has called on his army to surrender.

In a later tweet, he was also saying that Ukraine's EU membership needs to be discussed and decided.

