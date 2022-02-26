Missile hits residential building in Ukraine capital Kyiv

Kiev :

A high-rise apartment block was hit by a missile overnight in Kyiv as fighting raged between Russian attackers and Ukrainian forces, officials said Saturday.





Emergency services said the number of victims was "being specified" and that an evacuation was underway.





They posted a picture online of the tower block with a hole covering at least five floors blasted into the side and rubble was strewn across the street below.





Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko wrote online that the building had been hit by a missile.





He said in a video that the night had been "difficult", with Russian "sabotage groups" in the capital.



