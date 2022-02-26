Heartbreaking pictures from Ukraine expose love, destruction and more...

Chennai :

As Russia's assualt on Ukraine continued for the third consecutive day, heartrending images of Ukraine nationals went viral across all social media platforms. Many civilians, horrified to find their lives at risk, started to flee during the attack's first hours.





Here are some of the tweets:





This photo taken of a man sheltering in the subway holding his most precious companion made me cry. The humanity of his priority, and the unknown, fear, and heartbreak represented at this exact moment should cause all to stand & take notice. This could be any of us. #Ukraine 🇺🇦💪 pic.twitter.com/clW9QfGjFp — The Davemeister™ (@Dave_in_PDX) February 26, 2022





Two young Ukrainian children sending off soldiers to fight the Russians. The kids holding hands, the girl holds a stuffed animal, the boy (her brother?) salutes. Look what he has on his back. This picture speaks a thousand words.#ukrainepic.twitter.com/U1QZ2K24UB — Avijit majumder (@iamyouravijit) February 26, 2022





The most beautiful picture I have seen in this war planet. This girl was born today in a bomb shelter in #kyiv#Ukraine.

Happy birthday, Mia🌹#UkraineUnderAttack#UkraineInvasion#Russiapic.twitter.com/zXbs1I4lqM — Ukraine Updates 🇺🇦 Subhadip Roy (@Subharoyvila) February 26, 2022





An 80-year-old showed up to join the Ukrainian army, carrying with him a small case with 2 t-shirts, a pair of extra pants, a toothbrush and a few sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandkids. 🇺🇦#Ukraine#Russia#Putin#NATO#Kyivpic.twitter.com/MF8hBOz2V3 — 𝐃𝐍𝐀 || 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐅𝐱 (@_iam_dna) February 26, 2022













A president stepping up for his people ... A sign of courage and honour for the citizens of Ukraine ... 🇺🇦

May God be with Ukraine and its citizens. 💙💛#Ukraine#UkraineRussia#UkraineInvasion#worldwar3#Ukrainian#StopPutinpic.twitter.com/4F2joyvhKI — Saikat Biswas (@Saikat__23) February 25, 2022









As sirens rang out amid Russia’s attack on Ukrainian cities Thursday, scores were forced to flee their homes.



Some clutched their beloved pets — the cats and dogs they simply could not leave behind amid the barrage of attacks coming from Russia.#NoWar#StopTheWar#StopPutinpic.twitter.com/AD2t75Ojk2 — Paw Guards | Pati Koruyucuları (@PawGuardsTr) February 24, 2022















