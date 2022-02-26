Heartbreaking pictures from Ukraine expose love, destruction and more...

Many civilians, horrified to find their lives at risk, started to flee during the attack's first hours.
This photo taken of a man sheltering in the subway holding his most precious companion made me cry. The humanity of his priority, and the unknown, fear, and heartbreak represented at this exact moment should cause all to stand & take notice. This could be any of us. #Ukraine 🇺🇦💪 pic.twitter.com/clW9QfGjFp— The Davemeister™ (@Dave_in_PDX) February 26, 2022
Two young Ukrainian children sending off soldiers to fight the Russians. The kids holding hands, the girl holds a stuffed animal, the boy (her brother?) salutes. Look what he has on his back. This picture speaks a thousand words.#ukrainepic.twitter.com/U1QZ2K24UB— Avijit majumder (@iamyouravijit) February 26, 2022
The most beautiful picture I have seen in this war planet. This girl was born today in a bomb shelter in #kyiv#Ukraine.— Ukraine Updates 🇺🇦 Subhadip Roy (@Subharoyvila) February 26, 2022
Happy birthday, Mia🌹#UkraineUnderAttack#UkraineInvasion#Russiapic.twitter.com/zXbs1I4lqM
An 80-year-old showed up to join the Ukrainian army, carrying with him a small case with 2 t-shirts, a pair of extra pants, a toothbrush and a few sandwiches for lunch. He said he was doing it for his grandkids. 🇺🇦#Ukraine#Russia#Putin#NATO#Kyivpic.twitter.com/MF8hBOz2V3— 𝐃𝐍𝐀 || 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨𝐅𝐱 (@_iam_dna) February 26, 2022
It’s not Russian-Ukrainian conflict. It’s Putin-Ukrainian conflict.#Putin#Ukraine#Russia#NATO#UkraineInvasionpic.twitter.com/OIB2z6vKIi— bia :) (@imbeatrizaguiar) February 25, 2022
They Need Attention!!— Aditi Chaudhary #standwithukraine (@kisan_putri) February 25, 2022
Ukrainians taken shelter in a subway to be safe from air raid.
#ยูเครน#แตงโม#Ukraina#Ukraine#WARINUKRAINE#UkraineInvasion#RussiaUkraineWar#RussiaUkrainepic.twitter.com/DouYrXTYea
A president stepping up for his people ... A sign of courage and honour for the citizens of Ukraine ... 🇺🇦— Saikat Biswas (@Saikat__23) February 25, 2022
May God be with Ukraine and its citizens. 💙💛#Ukraine#UkraineRussia#UkraineInvasion#worldwar3#Ukrainian#StopPutinpic.twitter.com/4F2joyvhKI
Stop the innocent lives getting killed … STOP THE WAR PUTIN #StopWar#StopTheWar#stopthewarputin#UkraineInvasion#Ukrainepic.twitter.com/Sy3Fq1BeVw— G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) February 25, 2022
As sirens rang out amid Russia’s attack on Ukrainian cities Thursday, scores were forced to flee their homes.— Paw Guards | Pati Koruyucuları (@PawGuardsTr) February 24, 2022
Some clutched their beloved pets — the cats and dogs they simply could not leave behind amid the barrage of attacks coming from Russia.#NoWar#StopTheWar#StopPutinpic.twitter.com/AD2t75Ojk2
God bless Ukraine 🇺🇦🙏🏻#Ukraine#StopTheWarpic.twitter.com/XkAn4cJubR— Mehdi El Ouadni (@mehdielouadni) February 25, 2022
Yes We Are Seperated 💔— Comrade_Sundar_☭ (@sundar_sukhesh) February 25, 2022
Not By Heart💔💔 But By WAR 💔💔
❤️ STOP WAR FEED THE POOR ❤️#WWIII#WorldWarIII#StopTheWar#PutinIsaWarCriminal#Putin#RussiaUkraineConflict#UkraineUnderAttack#Ukrainepic.twitter.com/q6MxbZZkuW
The bravest people in the world= Russian Protesters...— Roger Waters (@cappadociandrea) February 24, 2022
(St. Petersburg /Russia)#russianinvasion#StopPutin#StopTheWarpic.twitter.com/4UPcyw0vqF
