Sat, Feb 26, 2022

Heartbreaking pictures from Ukraine expose love, destruction and more...

Published: Feb 26,202202:04 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Many civilians, horrified to find their lives at risk, started to flee during the attack's first hours.

Image credit: Twitter
Image credit: Twitter
Chennai:
As Russia's assualt on Ukraine continued for the third consecutive day, heartrending images of Ukraine nationals went viral across all social media platforms. Many civilians, horrified to find their lives at risk, started to flee during the attack's first hours.

Here are some of the tweets:













Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations