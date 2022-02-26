US embassy warns Americans in Ukraine to locate their nearest shelter

Kiev :





This comes as explosions have been heard in parts of Kiev as Russian forces approached the city, CNN reported. Videos from eyewitnesses show explosions taking place in the Ukrainian capital city as some media reports said Ukraine and Russia are discussing a place and time for talks.





The United States embassy for Ukraine has warned US citizens that "conditions may deteriorate without warning," and advised them to locate their nearest shelter. "The security situation throughout Ukraine remains highly volatile, and conditions may deteriorate without warning. US citizens should remain vigilant and know the location of your closest shelter or protected space," the embassy said in a tweet.