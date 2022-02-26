US slaps individual sanctions on Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Washington :





The US, in coordination with allies and partners, continued to forcefully respond to Russia's "unjustified, unprovoked and premeditated" invasion of Ukraine by imposing sanctions on Putin and Lavrov, as well as other members of Russia's Security Council, according to the statement issued on Friday.





Putin and Lavrov are "directly responsible for Russia's unprovoked and unlawful further invasion of Ukraine, a democratic sovereign state", it said.









The sanctions will go directly after their assets.





It is exceedingly rare for the Treasury to designate a head of state. "President Putin joins a very small group that includes despots such as (North Korea's) Kim Jong Un, (Belarus President) Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and (Syrian President) Bashar al-Assad," the statement said.









In addition, the US also slapped sanctions against Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defence, and General of the Army Valery Gerasimov. The Treasury has previously designated 11 members of the Russian Security Council.





President Joe Biden has built a global coalition to stand up in the face of Putin and his "aggression and invasion of Ukraine , White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference.



