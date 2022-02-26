Sat, Feb 26, 2022

Zelenskyy asks Israeli Prime Minister to mediate negotiations with Russia

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Image credit: ANI)
Kiev: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to serve as a mediator in possible talks with Russia, Ukraine's UNIAN news agency reported.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

