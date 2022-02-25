Fri, Feb 25, 2022

Russia-Ukraine row: 470 Indian students to be evacuated through Romania

Published: Feb 25,202210:41 PM by Online Desk

Indian embassy's Ukraine ambassador Parth Satpathy had told modalities are being worked out to evacuate Indian students through western border on Thursday.

The Indian students. Image: Twitter - @IndiainUkraine
Chennai:
The Indian embassy in Ukraine has informed that 470 Indian students would enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret border and then the evacuation would be processed.

The development comes after Ukraine had closed its airspace on Thursday resulting in cancellation of Air India's evacuation flights. The battle between Ukraine and Russian armies are taking place along the eastern border of Ukraine. 

The Indian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, that took cognisance of the tumultous situation, had said that negotiations through diplomatic channels are taking place and modalities to evacuate Indians through the western border of Ukraine was being worked out. Following this, the Air India announced it would operate two flights to Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine.


In its social media account, the embassy tweeted, "Today afternoon more than 470 students will exit the Ukraine and enter Romania through the Porubne-Siret Border. We are moving Indians located at the border to neighbouring countries for onward evacuation. Efforts  are underway to relocate  Indians coming from the hinterland."



After coming to Romania on road, the Indians would be flown back to India.

While one Air India flight will depart from Delhi around 9 PM on Friday, the other one will depart from Mumbai around 10.25 PM on Friday, the officials mentioned.

Poland, Romania and Hungary are contributing to India's evacuation efforts.

Inputs from PTI

