Russian President Vladimir Putin offered an opportunity to negotiate with his country if Ukrainian Army takes power.





According to Russian media reports, Putin gave a suggestion to Ukrainian army to seize power of Ukraine and overthrow Zelensky government in order to negotiate with Kremlin.





Putin accused Zelensky of using people as "human shields". He also requested Ukrainian army not to do the same.





The Russian leader believed it was easier to negotiate with the army rather than "a bunch of drug-addicts and neo-nazis", alluding to Ukraine politicians.