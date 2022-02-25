Live updates of Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ready for talks if Ukraine stops fighting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Chennai :

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south. The Ukrainian military also fought back on multiple fronts.





Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital on Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.





As many Ukrainians piled into trains and cars to flee the fighting, the U.S. and European leaders rushed to punish Russia with strong financial sanctions. NATO moved to strengthen its eastern flank.



