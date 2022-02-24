I don't know how much longer my country will exist: Zelensky

Kiev :

The fate of Ukraine is looking increasingly uncertain as Russia launches a series of strikes across the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky has apparently told his Austrian counterpart, RT reported.





The Ukraine President apparently warned that the Eastern European nation may not be able to withstand the offensive by Moscow’s armed forces.





In a statement issued on Thursday, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer shared details of his telephonic conversation with Zelensky. According to Vienna’s leader, Zelensky told him, “I don’t know how much longer my country will exist”, RT reported.





Nehammer added that Austria “is not indifferent to breaches of international law,” promising that it helps wherever it can.





The remarks come after the leaders of the newly recognized Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics formally requested military assistance from Moscow to combat what they claimed was a spike in “Ukrainian aggression.”