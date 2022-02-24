Russia marches into Crimean region on road

Russia made airstrikes earlier today following Putin's address.
Chennai:
Russia has been attacking Ukraine on all fronts since early Thursday morning (IST).
The latest in the three-pronged attack is through land.
Visuals of the Russian army tankers marching into the Crimean region have been released.
Courtesy: Radio Free Europe /Radio Liberty
Russia has entered into the offensive following the president Vladimir Putin announcing "independence" of the breakaway Ukrainian regions Donetsk and Luhansk.
