Thu, Feb 24, 2022

Russia marches into Crimean region on road

Published: Feb 24,202206:02 PM

Russia made airstrikes earlier today following Putin's address.

Screengrab from the video.
Chennai:
Russia has been attacking Ukraine on all fronts since early Thursday morning (IST).

The latest in the three-pronged attack is through land.

Visuals of the Russian army tankers marching into the Crimean region have been released.


Courtesy: Radio Free Europe /Radio Liberty

Russia has entered into the offensive following the president Vladimir Putin announcing "independence" of the breakaway Ukrainian regions Donetsk and Luhansk.

