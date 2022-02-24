Russia marches into Crimean region on road

Screengrab from the video.

Chennai :

Russia has been attacking Ukraine on all fronts since early Thursday morning (IST).





The latest in the three-pronged attack is through land.





Visuals of the Russian army tankers marching into the Crimean region have been released.









Courtesy: Radio Free Europe /Radio Liberty





Russia has entered into the offensive following the president Vladimir Putin announcing "independence" of the breakaway Ukrainian regions Donetsk and Luhansk.