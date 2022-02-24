Ukraine claims downing five Russian planes, helicopter, Russia refutes

Kiev :

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have claimed to have shot down five Russian aircraft and a helicopter, media reports said on Thursday.





However, the Russian military has denied the claims, the TASS news agency reported. "Message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ... 5 planes and a helicopter of the aggressors were shot down in the area of the Armed Forces today," the Defence of Ukraine said in a tweet in Ukrainian.





Leaders from a number of counties, including the UK, US, Canada and European Union, have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".





Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukrainian cities are under strikes from Russia. "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression.





Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now," Kuleba tweeted. In another tweet, Kuleba said the world must act immediately. "Future of Europe and the world is at stake.





To-do list: Devastating sanctions on Russia NOW, including SWIFT. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine. Financial assistance. Humanitarian assistance," he said. Russia has defended its actions in Ukraine, saying "the root of today's crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself."





Russian envoy to the UN Vasily Alekseevich Nebenzya said that the Russian operation is aimed to protect residents in eastern Ukraine.