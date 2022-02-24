Indian Embassy's advisory for Indians in Ukraine: Check details here

Chennai :

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Thursday issued advisory to students residing there soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation in eastern Ukraine just as the UN Security council was holding an emergency meeting on the crisis.





"The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you're, be it in your homes, hostels, accomodation or in transit," it said.





"All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those traveling from Western parts of Kyiv are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries," it added.





Further advisories will be issued by the embassy based on the developments.