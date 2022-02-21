1 killed, 2 injured in police helicopter crash in Philippines

Manila :





A separate police report said the helicopter was on the way to Balesin airport, in the same province, to fetch "the Philippine National Police chief and party."





The helicopter with registry number RP-9710 was earlier reported missing hours after taking off at 6:17 a.m. (2217 GMT on Sunday) from an airport in Metro Manila.





Alba said the two pilots have been rescued at the crash site and are undergoing medical treatment.





Alba said the crash site was approximately 30 km from Real town, "where rainy weather prevailed on Monday morning."

A police officer was killed and two others were injured after a national police helicopter crashed in Quezon province, south of Manila, on Monday, a national police spokesperson said. Brigadier General Roderick Alba said the Airbus H125 helicopter, with three personnel on board, crash-landed in Real town while on "an administrative mission."