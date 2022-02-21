Houthi drone hits school in Yemen

Sana :

Yemen’s Houthi group launched an explosive-laden drone strike against a school in the country’s northern oil-rich province of Marib, a government official said.





“Several students were critically injured when a Houthi explosive-laden drone struck their school in the government-controlled province of Marib,” the local government source said.





He clarified that the Houthi drone attack hit the primary school of Harib district in Marib, while the students were leaving their classes. Meanwhile, Yemeni state-run Saba news agency reported that at least three students were injured as a result of the Houthi drone attack in Marib.





Last January, the pro-government Giants Brigades troops launched a large-scale military operation and expelled the Houthi militia out from Marib’s district of Harib following ferocious battles. The Houthis are still launching sporadic military operations against Marib, in an attempt to control the whole strategic province that includes the country’s largest oil and gas fields.



