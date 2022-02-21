Editorial: How to dismantle an A-bomb

New York :

Two weeks ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin called upon his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the run-up to the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Political observers pointed out the symbolism of the meeting of the leaders of the two Eurasian superpowers. Putin has kept the better part of the European Union and its ally, the US on tenterhooks, thanks to Russia’s assembly of troops at the Ukrainian border, and the shelling at Donetsk which has sparked fears of an impending invasion.





Putin’s partner in political rhyme is Jinping as China is being called out on multiple fronts, from the violation of basic human rights involving the Uyghur population, to Beijing’s opposition to any form of independence for Taiwan. As a show of support, and their shared hostility towards America, the two leaders issued a joint statement detailing how the two nations favoured each other’s foreign policy requirements, and how they were on the same page – vis-a-vis the further expansion of NATO, and the issue of Taiwan.





China has also approved the purchase of $117.5 bn worth of oil and gas from Russia, a measure that might help, if Russia does go ahead with the invasion, and gets levelled with debilitating sanctions, courtesy of the US and the EU. Interestingly, over the past few decades, the global balance of power has skewed significantly in favour of China and Russia as compared to the EU or the US, which until 9/11 had pitched itself as the beacon of democracy and the sole global superpower.





And it does seem that history repeats itself every few decades. During the first half of the 20th century, when the World Wars played out, nations were divided into groups such as the Allied versus the Axis. Post the World Wars, came the Cold War, and the Iron Curtain that divided communist Europe, comprising the Soviet Union, East Germany and satellite States, from the more liberal NATO members, and States allied with the West. The blockage of contact between the two spheres continued till the 90s until the Berlin Wall fell.





Cut to the new millennium and with America’s War on Terror, the world was once again split in two halves, as per former US President George Bush Jr, who summed it up as “you’re either with us, or against us.” Two decades later, after an ignominious exit from Afghanistan that has left the country in tatters, the US has aligned with a new group of nations, thanks to the Quad, and the AUKUS alliance. This time, the focus of the groups seems clear, to help reduce the geopolitical and militaristic influence of China in the Indo-Pacific region, and, more recently, deal with a possibility of a Russian annexation of Ukraine.





At the recent Quad ministerial in Melbourne, attended by the foreign ministers of India, Japan, Australia and America, the US said there was a consensus among all participants that a diplomatic resolution must be sought to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. While it was noted that the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had discussed defence related issues, there seemed to be no talks between the two regarding possible initiatives under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).





While India could take the non-alignment route, when it comes to matters involving Russia and Ukraine, it however cannot do so, when confronted by China’s actions on the LAC. Jaishankar’s statement that the Quad remains a grouping that stands ‘for something, not against somebody’ was seen by observers as a non-committal response to the challenges offered by China. To counter China’s expansionist policies, India will need the help of its allies in the Quad to present a global concerted resistance. As we’ve all learned the hard way, mollycoddling a bully has never worked in the past, and never will in the future.



