13 injured by roof collapse in Madrid amusement park

Madrid :

The roof of an auditorium in the Parque de Atracciones amusement park in Madrid partially collapsed, injuring 13 people with eight of them in need of hospital treatment.





The accident took place during a private event held at the "Grand Theater" in the park, when a plasterboard ceiling of 200 square metres fell down, reports Xinhua news agency citing emergency services as saying.





All those who suffered injuries are reportedly aged between 30 and 50, with eight of them needing treatment for minor cuts and bruises.





A fire brigade carried out an inspection of the facility and secured the area, while local police has launched an investigation.