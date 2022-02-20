Kiev Forces fire 120-mm caliber mines prohibited under Minsk Deal at Donetsk suburbs: DPR

Moscow :

According to DPR, Kiev forces have fired four 120-mm caliber mines at the settlement of Staromykhailivka and twenty four 120-mm caliber mines at Spartak, located in Donetsk suburbs.





The settlement of Zaitseve in DPR was also shelled. A Sputnik correspondent reported from the Donetsk city center in the early hours of Sunday that there were sounds of explosions and artillery fire coming from the outskirts of Donetsk for three hours straight at night.





Window glass and frames were rattling in the city's central Voroshylovskyi District. The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and DPR announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia's Rostov Region on Friday over the escalation of tensions on the contact line in southeastern Ukraine and amid fears of an attack by Kiev forces.