Biden extends state of Emergency in US amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

Washington :





For this reason, the national emergency declared on March 13, 2020, and beginning March 1, 2020, must continue in effect beyond March 1, 2022," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.







The United States remains the world's second worst-hit country in terms of confirmed cases. According to the latest data from the US Health Ministry, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has exceeded 80 million. Over 51 million have recovered, and 958,300 have died. The president also stressed the need to combat and respond to Covid-19 with the full capacity of the federal government.

"The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause significant risk to the public health and safety of the Nation.