Moscow :

On Friday, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced the evacuation of their citizens to the Rostov Region over the escalation of tensions on the contact line.





"As of February 19, six automobile, two railway and seven pedestrian checkpoints are operating in the Rostov Region," the ministry said.





The LPR and DPR are accusing Kiev of launching a new military operation against them while the Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly stressed that they hold Russia responsible for any escalation in Donbas.