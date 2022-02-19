Sat, Feb 19, 2022

About 25,000 Luhansk residents crossed border with Russia

Published: Feb 19,202208:10 AM by ANI

Updated: Feb 19,202208:10 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

About 25,000 residents of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) have already crossed the border with Russia, fleeing the escalation of violence in Donbas, a spokesperson for the LPR Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday.

Representative Image (Image Credit: ANI)
Representative Image (Image Credit: ANI)
Kiev:
On Friday, the LPR and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia's Rostov Region over the escalation of tensions on the contact line. 

"25,000 LPR citizens have crossed the border," the spokesperson told the Russian acting emergencies minister, adding that these are those who used personal cars. He added that three more convoys with a total of 10,000 refugees are being currently formed.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations