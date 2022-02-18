Fri, Feb 18, 2022

Clashes in east Ukraine on Thursday were worst since 2015 - diplomatic source

Published: Feb 18,202203:49 PM by Reuters

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The source said observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) had already recorded 80 ceasefire violations along the dividing line between the two sides as of Friday morning.

A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces takes part in tactical military exercises (Reuters)
A service member of the Ukrainian armed forces takes part in tactical military exercises (Reuters)
Moscow:
Clashes that took place in eastern Ukraine on Thursday were the biggest since 2015 in a long-running conflict between Russian-backed separatists and the Ukrainian army, a diplomatic source said.

The source said observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) had already recorded 80 ceasefire violations along the dividing line between the two sides as of Friday morning.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations