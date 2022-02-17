Thu, Feb 17, 2022

What China said after India banned 54 more apps that threaten security

Published: Feb 17,202204:14 PM by Reuters

India has blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese, government sources told Reuters.

Representative Image
Beijing:
China on Thursday expressed serious concerns regarding India's ban of Chinese apps over security reasons, adding that it hopes India would treat all foreign investors, including Chinese firms, in a transparent, fair and non-discriminatory manner.

"We hope India can take concrete measures to maintain the sound development momentum of bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Gao Feng, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference.

