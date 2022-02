What China said after India banned 54 more apps that threaten security

Beijing :

China on Thursday expressed serious concerns regarding India's ban of Chinese apps over security reasons, adding that it hopes India would treat all foreign investors, including Chinese firms, in a transparent, fair and non-discriminatory manner.





"We hope India can take concrete measures to maintain the sound development momentum of bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Gao Feng, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference.





India has blocked access to 54 mobile apps, mainly Chinese, government sources told Reuters.