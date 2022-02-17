Amid Taliban restrictions, Kabul woman teaches street children for free

Kabul :

Najhand, a high school graduate, said that children are taught for at least three hours a day in one of the Kabul parks, reported Tolo News.





"I started teaching them Dari first--to teach them how to read--and then step by step I started teaching them math and the Quran.





They (students) are now even excited to learn English," Najhand said. The children said they have a great desire for education and want a brighter future.





Over 30 students participate in the classes. "These children were first begging but I encouraged them to work and stop begging.





Then I encouraged them to study. I think offering motivation is one of the best things to do at the moment," Najhand said.





Many of these children are engaged in hazardous work and have been deprived of an education due to economic challenges, reported Tolo News. Shikib, 7, one of the students who also polishes shoes said, "I have learned how to read. Before I didn't know anything, but I know it now," he said.





The students said that they are unable to pay for the private educational centers to continue their lessons, and therefore, they are participating in these classes, reported Tolo News.





Afghanistan has repeatedly been ranked among the top worst countries for children.





The decades-long conflict has affected Afghan children. Save the Children said in a recent report that due to severe poverty gripping Afghanistan, one-fifth of the families have been obliged to send their children to work.





Moreover, in the six months since the fall of the previous government, the Taliban is yet to reopen schools and universities.