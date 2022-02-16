Police baton charge protesting university students in PoK

Islamabad :

Police resorted to baton charge at a university in the city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a bid to disperse a group of protesting students, a media report said on Wednesday.





The students were demonstrating on Tuesday for holding online exams due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Dawn newspaper reported.





Police took some 50 students into custody but they were later released in the evening after a commitment that they would not disturb the exam process.





According to the university officials, the same group of students had also created a ruckus on the city campus last week. They had urged the varsity to go for online exams.





But the demand could not be met given the guidelines by the Higher Education Commission.