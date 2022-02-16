Seqirus eyes swift introduction of influenza vaccines into S. Korea

Seoul :

Seqirus, part of Australia-based biotech firm CSL Ltd., is one of the largest influenza vaccine companies in the world with pipelines in the US, Britain and Australia. The company provides influenza vaccines to over 20 countries.





Seqirus set up its local corporate body, Seqirus Korea Ltd., in 2017, Yonhap news agency reported.





"We will try our best to bring various Seqirus vaccines into the country as quickly as possible," Seqirus Korea CEO Yoo Gee-seung said during an online press conference.





Yoo also highlighted the importance of administering an influenza vaccine at the right time to boost its effectiveness after mid-October, especially as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.





Seqirus currently provides its influenza virus vaccine, Afluria Quadrivalent, in South Korea. The product can be used on adults, as well as children aged five or older.





The company said it plans to bring in two other influenza vaccines -- Fluad Quadrivalent and Flucelvax Quadrivalent -- sometime soon.