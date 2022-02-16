China reports 46 new local, 56 imported Covid-19 cases

Beijing :





No new suspected cases or deaths from Covid-19 were reported on the day, it added, reported the news agency.

Of the new local infections, 19 were reported in Jiangsu, 15 in Liaoning, seven in Inner Mongolia, three in Guangdong, and two in Guangxi, the commission said in its daily report, reported Xinhua news agency. 10 provincial-level regions reported 56 imported Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, said the commission.