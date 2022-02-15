Russia confirms 166,631 new Covid-19 cases, 704 deaths in past 24 hours

Moscow :

"There were 166,631 new Covid-19 cases detected. In the past 24 hours, 704 people have died," the center said. In addition, 21,833 people infected with Covid-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 108.9% increase from the day before. At the same time, 137,881 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.



