Brazil registers 54,220 new Covid-19 cases

Sao Paulo :





Brazil has the world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll, only after the United States, and the world's third-largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The national seven-day moving average of deaths reached 881, while that of daily infections stood at 135,279. As of Saturday, 152.4 million people nationwide had been fully vaccinated, and 55.3 million had received a booster shot, according to official data.