China reports 28 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing :

China on Saturday reported 28 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. Of the new local infections, 13 were reported in Guangxi, 11 in Liaoning, two in Yunnan, and one each in Tianjin and Guangdong, Xinhua reported citing the commission report.





According to the commission, Saturday also saw eight provincial-level regions reporting 39 imported COVID-19 cases. No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission added.