Sat, Feb 12, 2022

Putin, Biden begin high-stakes phone call on Ukraine crisis

Published: Feb 12,202211:03 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have begun their closely watched call on Ukraine as the US warns that a Russian invasion of its neighbour may be imminent.

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden
Moscow:
Their call began Saturday at 11:04 a.m. EST, the White House said. US officials have warned anew that Russia's buildup of offensive air, land and sea firepower near Ukraine has reached the point where it could invade on short notice. 

A State Department travel advisory on Saturday said most American staff at the Kyiv embassy have been ordered to leave and other U.S. citizens should depart the country immediately as well. Putin wanted the telephone call to take place on Monday, but Biden pushed for it to be held sooner as U.S. intelligence has picked up on what the White House has said are increasingly signs that Russia may soon invade Ukraine.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations