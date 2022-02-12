Sat, Feb 12, 2022

Canadian Police starts clearing protesters blocking Ambassador Bridge to US

Published: Feb 12,202210:35 PM by ANI

Canadian Police has begun an attempt to clear protesters Saturday morning (local time) from the Ambassador Bridge across from Detroit, intending to end a six-day blockade of North America's busiest international crossing by demonstrators decrying Covid-19 measures, reported CNN.

Representative Image (Image Credit: ANI)
Toronto:
Police officers approached protesters at the foot of the bridge on the Canadian side -- in the city of Windsor -- after 8 am ET. 

There were some early signs some protesters were moving away on their own, dismantling a makeshift tent area where they received food and shelter, said the US-based publication. Earlier, a Canadian judge ordered authorities to clear the blockade starting at 7:00 p.m. EST (midnight GMT) on Friday.

Several hundred protesters are gathering on the road leading up to the international bridge, waving the Canadian flag and listening to music, according to a Sputnik correspondent. Some protesters have signs on their vehicles that read "What's More Trustworthy: Trudeau government [or] Sushi from a gas station." 

In mid-January, a mass peaceful protest began in Canada consisting of truckers, farmers and other Canadians. 

The protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government scrap discriminatory Covid-19 vaccine mandates. 

The protest has since spread and truckers also blocked several US-Canada border crossings, including Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario.

