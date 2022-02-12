Canadian Police starts clearing protesters blocking Ambassador Bridge to US

Toronto :

Police officers approached protesters at the foot of the bridge on the Canadian side -- in the city of Windsor -- after 8 am ET.





There were some early signs some protesters were moving away on their own, dismantling a makeshift tent area where they received food and shelter, said the US-based publication. Earlier, a Canadian judge ordered authorities to clear the blockade starting at 7:00 p.m. EST (midnight GMT) on Friday.





Several hundred protesters are gathering on the road leading up to the international bridge, waving the Canadian flag and listening to music, according to a Sputnik correspondent. Some protesters have signs on their vehicles that read "What's More Trustworthy: Trudeau government [or] Sushi from a gas station."





In mid-January, a mass peaceful protest began in Canada consisting of truckers, farmers and other Canadians.





The protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government scrap discriminatory Covid-19 vaccine mandates.





The protest has since spread and truckers also blocked several US-Canada border crossings, including Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario.