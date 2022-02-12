Christian community lacks basic facilities in Pakistan's Balochistan province

Quetta :

Kohlu is a remote and backward district of Balochistan with a population of 2.5 lakh people, who are deprived of basic facilities. A Christian resident of Kohlu, 52 years old, Juma Maseeh, said that the families have been residing in Kohlu for the last five decades.





In the beginning, there were very few people but now their number has increased to 300 and they are living in 50 houses, Pak vernacular media reported.





Maseeh further said that the population of the Christian community has increased and now they are facing a shortage of houses. But they are so poor that they can't buy a house or land, Intekhab Daily reported.





The community wants the provincial government to give them land to build houses. According to the media, burying dead bodies has also become a problem as the graveyard is full.





They also need land for a graveyard. They have one church that is in a dilapidated condition and are unable to repair it for lack of funds.





They have requested the government to help them, reported Intekhab Daily. Earlier this month, the Christian community in Swat had staged a protest over the lack of graveyards in the region. Swat is a district in the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





In Pakistan, minorities like Hindus, Christians, Ahmaddiyas, and Shiites are frequently harassed and persecuted.