Protesters continue blocking Canada-US border bridge as injunction enters into force

Toronto :





One police officer told Sputnik that authorities are a ways from clearing the blockade. Earlier in the day, a Canadian judge ordered authorities to clear the blockade starting at 7:00 p.m.





EST (midnight GMT) on Friday. Several hundred protesters are gathered on the road leading up to the international bridge, waving the Canadian flag and listening to music, according to a Sputnik correspondent.





Some protesters have signs on their vehicles that read "F*** Trudeau" and "What's More Trustworthy: Trudeau government [or] Sushi from from a gas station."





In mid-January, a mass peaceful protest began in Canada consisting of truckers, farmers and other Canadians.





The protesters descended on the capital Ottawa to demand the government scrap discriminatory Covid vaccine mandates.





The protest has since spread and truckers also blocked several US-Canada border crossings, including Ambassador Bridge, which connecting Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario

