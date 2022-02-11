Four children among five dead in Nepal's Tulsipur blaze

Kathmandu :

Amongst the dead, four are below 15 years, police confirmed to ANI. According to DSP Shyamu Aryal of the Area Police Office, Tulsipur, all five people died of suffocation.





"The bodies of a female and four male have been recovered and taken to a hospital. The fire incident started at around 2 in the morning, we were able to retrieve the bodies only at around half-past-seven.





3 bodies were recovered from the second floor and 2 from the fourth floor," Aryal told ANI over the phone. The police have identified the deceased as 13-year-old Sajita Khatun, 14-year-old Hassan Baksh, 15-year-old Masin Baksh, 40-year-old Najardin Ali and 5-year-old Abiddin Ali.





Fire brigades of Tulsipur sub-metropolitan municipality, Ghorahi sub-metropolitan municipality, district police, armed police, Nepal Army and locals were mobilized to control the fire. Police suspect a short circuit to be the reason for the blaze.