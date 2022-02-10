Hong Kong: Civil servants required to undergo national security training to get promotion, pass probation

Kowloon :

The requirement was aimed at "enhancing civil servants' understanding of the nation's development and the special administrative region's constitutional order," Hong Kong Free Press quoted Patrick Nip as saying on Wednesday during policy briefing at the Legislative Council's Panel on Public Service.





The Secretary found that the courses on "one country, two systems" the nation's development and Hong Kong's national security law, among other topics, were "very basic" and "very important".





In the basic law test -- a part of the civil servant recruitment process -- the national security law will be included, according to Hong Kong Free Press. It came as the West and rights groups have accused Beijing of silencing critics, activists and targetting journalists and media houses in Hong Kong through the national security law.





By the use of the national security law, Hong Kong's authorities arbitrarily detain and arrest activists, whom it sees as a threat to Chinese rule.