Tue, Feb 08, 2022

Israeli forces kill three Palestinian gunmen, Israeli security service says

Published: Feb 08,2022

Mail

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed three Palestinians had been killed in the incident. A Palestinian source said the men belonged to the Islamic Jihad militant group.

Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian gunmen (Credit: Reuters)
Tel Aviv:
Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel's domestic security service said.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed three Palestinians had been killed in the incident. A Palestinian source said the men belonged to the Islamic Jihad militant group.

The Shin Bet security service described the men as a "terrorist squad" that had carried out shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in the area over the past few weeks.

