Russia confirms 171,905 new Covid-19 cases, 609 deaths

Moscow :

"As many as 171,905 new COVID-19 cases were detected. In the past 24 hours, 609 people have died," the center said.





In addition, the response center said that 10,843 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 15% decrease from the day before. At the same time, 55,683 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center. Moscow logged 15,442 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths in the same period, according to the stopcoronavirus.rf portal.