Polish President proposes bill to end rule of law row with EU

Last October, the EU's top court ruled Poland must pay one million euros a day in fines for maintaining the disputed disciplinary chamber for judges.
Warsaw:
Poland's President Andrzej Duda on Thursday put forward a bill to dismantle a controversial disciplinary chamber for judges, hoping it would allow the government to end a row over the rule of law with Brussels and unblock European Union funding.
