British Airways plane forced to abort landing at Heathrow airport due to high winds

The jet arrived from Aberdeen at around 10:50 am on Monday (Credit: Twitter/@BigJetTVLIVE)

London :

A British Airways plane was forced to abort a landing at the Heathrow airport due to high winds.





According to Sky News, the jet arrived from Aberdeen at around 10:50 am on Monday but the pilot abandoned the scheduled landing as the aircraft was buffeted by strong winds caused by Storm Corrie.





A321 TOGA and Tail Strike!

A full-on Touch and go, with a tail strike! Watch for the paint dust after contact and watch the empennage shaking as it drags. The pilot deserves a medal! BA training could use this in a scenario - happy to send the footage chaps 😉#aviation#AvGeekpic.twitter.com/ibXjmVJGiT — BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) January 31, 2022





A video footage showed the plane beginning a bumpy ascent before the right wing lifts into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle.





The pilot then made the decision to abort, before successfully landing the plane at the second attempt.