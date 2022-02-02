Wed, Feb 02, 2022

British Airways plane forced to abort landing at Heathrow airport due to high winds

Published: Feb 02,202206:55 PM by PTI

A video footage showed the plane beginning a bumpy ascent before the right wing lifts into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle.

The jet arrived from Aberdeen at around 10:50 am on Monday (Credit: Twitter/@BigJetTVLIVE)
London:
A British Airways plane was forced to abort a landing at the Heathrow airport due to high winds.

According to Sky News, the jet arrived from Aberdeen at around 10:50 am on Monday but the pilot abandoned the scheduled landing as the aircraft was buffeted by strong winds caused by Storm Corrie.


The pilot then made the decision to abort, before successfully landing the plane at the second attempt. 

